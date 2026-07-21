Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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Lakeland-Town-Center-Auburn-WA
Haggen Northwest Fresh anchors Lakeland Town Center, a 125,233-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center located in Auburn, Wash.
AcquisitionsRetailWashingtonWestern

Intercontinental Real Estate Acquires Lakeland Town Center in Metro Seattle for $69.5M

by Amy Works

AUBURN, WASH. — Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. has acquired Lakeland Town Center, a 125,233-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center located approximately 20 miles south of Seattle in Auburn, for $69.5 million. Built in 2002, Lakeland Town Center is situated on 12.6 acres within the Lakeland Hills master-planned community.

The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Haggen Northwest Fresh, Subway, HopsnDrops, Rock Wood Fired Pizza, Puerto Vallarta Mexican, Sushi Konami, Ichi Teriyaki, Legendary Doughnuts, Nekter Juice Bar, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute, Gentle Dental, Outpatient Physical Therapy, Edward Jones, McDonald’s, Wells Fargo, The UPS Store, Orangetheory Fitness and Club Pilates.

Intercontinental plans to execute a capital improvement program focused on roof replacement and as-needed upgrades for tenants, alongside the implementation of a leasing strategy centered on preserving and strengthening the center’s tenant mix.

Geoff Tranchina, Gleb Lvovich, Dan Tyner and Tess Berghoff of JLL Capital Markets marketed the property on behalf of the seller.

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