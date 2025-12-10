Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Situated adjacent to Boise State University, River Edge in Boise, Idaho, features 622 student housing beds. (Photo courtesy of JLL)
Intercontinental Real Estate, Interwest Buy 622-Bed Student Housing Property in Boise, Idaho

by Amy Works

BOISE, IDAHO — Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., in partnership with Interwest Capital Group, has acquired River Edge, a 175-unit student housing community in Boise. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located adjacent to Boise State University, River Edge offers 622 beds in a mix of two- and four-bedroom residences, averaging 1,197 square feet. Community amenities include a fitness center, study rooms, a business center, residential lounge/theater, coffee bar and parking for 277 vehicles.

The joint venture plans to implement a light renovation program to all of the units, which have remained in their original condition since the property’s construction in 2015. Planned upgrades include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, new living room furniture, smart TVs in every unit and keyless entry systems to align with market standards.

Situated on 3.2 acres at 1004 W. Royal Blvd., River Edge is currently 99 percent leased for the 2025/25 academic year.

