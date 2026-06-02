Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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The design, construction and operations panel at InterFace Affordable Housing Southeast included (from left) Margo Jamison of GVSA; Edward Tekin with Steel Tech USA; John Hundley of Rosemann & Associates; Katherine Uhrin with Niles Bolton Associates; Khadijah Cole of Georgia Power; and panel moderator Ian Hunter with Dwell Design Studio.
Affordable HousingConference CoverageFeaturesMultifamilyMultifamily & Affordable Housing Feature ArchiveSoutheast Feature Archive

InterFace Panel: Architects Share Solutions to Affordable Housing Delivery Gaps 

by Kristin Harlow

Affordable housing developers are under pressure to deliver more units at a time when financing, approvals, construction pricing and long development timelines can easily slow projects down. At InterFace Affordable Housing Southeast, architects and construction leaders emphasized the importance of early collaboration among developers, designers, lenders and public-sector partners.

They also explored how modular construction, mass timber, light-gauge steel framing and energy-efficient strategies are being used to control costs, shorten schedules and improve long-term operations. The panelists agreed that design decisions in affordable housing are increasingly tied to insurance costs, maintenance expenses and resident quality of life. The panel’s central message: affordable housing must pencil out financially, but it also must be built to best support all aspects of the communities it serves.

Read the full story here.

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