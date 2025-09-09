InterFace Panel: Seniors Housing Design Blends Hospitality, Technology for Next Generation of Residents

ATLANTA — As the demand for “age appropriate” living solutions continues to rise, seniors housing real estate is evolving rapidly. Modern developments are moving beyond the scope of previous institutional models that are stuck in the past and accelerating forward into physical environments that promote dignity, independence and community for the next generation of residents.

The new wave of seniors housing residents are individuals who often have different expectations, lifestyles and needs compared to previous generations when it comes to their housing options. Whether it is a tech-savvy grandmother or a health-conscious grandfather, each generation of seniors finds aspects of life that they value more than their predecessors.

Health and wellness is an especially important component of seniors housing developments coming on line, as today’s older adults are living longer, staying more active and placing significance on quality of life.

Connie Wittich, founding principal and CEO of Metropolitan Studio, highlighted that people want to live in beautiful places that focus on mental health and wellness, specifically.

“We receive a lot of feedback with our early residents living in a new community, and they tell us it’s changing their life,” said Wittich.

Today’s older generations are seeking more than just comfort and care — they’re looking for vibrant, socially engaging spaces that support an active lifestyle. Unlike previous models that often emphasized privacy and quiet, modern seniors are increasingly valuing community interaction and shared experiences.

“There has to be great social spaces, because this generation of seniors still wants to be social,” said Chris Frommell, managing partner of Direct Supply Aptura. Direct Supply is a Milwaukee-based company that serves the senior living and healthcare industry by providing a range of products and services such as medical equipment, senior care solutions and facility management tools.

Frommell’s comments came while on stage during the opening panel on the second day of the 12th annual InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast conference held at the InterContinental Hotel in Atlanta’s Buckhead district on Aug. 26 and 27. Tyler Kovarik, senior vice president of Schaefer General Contracting, moderated the discussion entitled “Design to Build: Architecture, Design and Construction Trends.”

The shift in the demand of social spaces is reflected in the growing popularity of amenities — such as onsite bars, bistros, open kitchens and communal dining areas — that create natural opportunities for connection and conversation.

“Social interaction can be so understated; [residents] not only want the social interaction in their own community, but with the greater community. Being able to interact with people who are multi-generational really keeps people younger, and that’s true with our residents, as well,” added David Fik, president of Lantz Boggio Architects (LBA).

Wittich emphasized her own company’s efforts of changing the design structure of seniors housing developments to enrich the lives of residents by eliminating issues of isolation and loneliness.

Meanwhile, Fik addressed how humans crave a sense of belonging within their place of residence, and that designing with empathy and intention lays the foundation for seniors to not only live, but thrive in their communities.

“We experience space in a very unique way, and I don’t believe that we’re capturing that in our communities today,” explained Fik. “That sense of belonging is different for each one of us. As a designer, when we look at these spaces, we need to be looking at it to make people — all people — want to use the spaces and not to just sit inside their residences.”

Utilizing AI in the Design Process

Artificial intelligence (AI) has surged in popularity in recent years — in both real estate and everyday life — due to its ability to streamline tasks, provide valuable insights and enhance user experiences. Specifically within the design process of seniors housing development, the growing integration of AI has notably improved convenience. By utilizing AI to create conceptual designs of projects, architects can help their ownership clients make informed decisions before the construction process begins.

“Using AI helps our teams visualize faster so the recommendations that are in their head can get put into graphics quicker, and our clients can see them, understand them, react to them and improve them faster, which ultimately gets our clients to market faster,” said Frommell.

“Whether that’s a new building that’s coming out of the ground or a repurposed, renovated building that needs to get back up and running to increase occupancy — the sooner we can help people [visualize], the better we can communicate,” continued Frommell. “The more we can use data and technology, [the more] it benefits both the client and the investors.”

Wittich shared an anecdote during the discussion about how AI assistance aided the development process of a recently completed, 60,000-square-foot clubhouse at a senior living property.

“We started using AI with precedent imagery,” said Wittich. “We put in what we wanted the spaces to look like and then it would design it. After we took those different interior design styles to our client, we nailed down the look and feel of the building and applied the images to a design document.”

Wittich highlighted that using AI in the conceptual design process for the clubhouse helped to cut out four months of work for the project. The company was also able to complete the building under the anticipated budget, when originally it was $10 million over the calculated price.

“I don’t think AI is removing the designers or architects from the process; it is just enhancing information, so the client gets to make informed decisions from the beginning,” said Wittich.

A Shift in Design

The panelists acknowledged that several aspects of the seniors housing market have progressed in recent years, including a shift to hospitality-style designs, an increase in digital integration through entertainment and communications and a need for desirable amenities to attract the next generation of seniors.

With these transformations, developers are becoming more involved in the design process in order to meet the needs of their residents.

“If there are certain products that we have to have because of a certain design or a certain desire for a client, then it’s working together in the early stages of that design to be able to execute the project in a timely fashion,” said Jeff Mock, vice president of Clancy & Theys Construction Co.

In addition, Wittich shared that multi-purpose spaces are getting larger, and transitional spaces are changing to match the evolution of physical activities that seniors are interested in, such as pickleball.

Designing seniors housing is far more than a matter of architecture or aesthetics — it’s a responsibility to create a space where the next generation can feel safe, secure and comfortable, while fostering a community that simultaneously promotes independence and dignity.

“There needs to be spaces that are going to let them live their best life and thrive,” concluded Fick.

— Abby Cox