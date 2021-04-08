Interfaith Housing Development Corp. Opens 72-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Suburban Chicago

Fifth Avenue Apartments in Maywood includes 72 units and one retail space.

MAYWOOD, ILL. — Interfaith Housing Development Corp. has opened Fifth Avenue Apartments in Maywood, a western suburb of Chicago. The 72-unit affordable housing project is situated at 800 S. 5th Ave., a site purchased from the Village of Maywood in 2019. A 5,500-square-foot retail space on the ground floor is slated for grocery store use.

Of the apartment units, 19 are set aside for special needs populations, eight for homeless veterans and 11 for residents from the Illinois State Referral Network. The building’s first occupants are being selected based on their ability to meet the federal income criteria for affordable housing programs. Maintaining its affordability status for a minimum of 40 years, the five-story development will provide housing for households at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

HED was the project architect and McShane Construction Co. was the general contractor. Additional project team members include SITE Design for landscape architecture and Ericksson Engineering for civil engineering. Interfaith Management Services will serve as property manager. Financial partners for the project included Illinois Housing Development Authority, the Cook County Department of Planning and Development, the Richman Group Affordable Housing Corp. and Bank of America. The Chicago Community Loan Fund also provided pre-development lending prior to construction.