REBusinessOnline

Interforum Holdings Completes 364-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Warrenville, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Arden of Warrenville rises four stories within the larger Cantera community.

WARRENVILLE, ILL. — Northfield, Ill.-based Interforum Holdings has completed development of Arden of Warrenville, a 364-unit luxury apartment complex in Warrenville, a western suburb of Chicago. The project is situated within the larger Cantera community. Units are available in one- to four-bedroom layouts ranging from 833 to 1,201 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga room, business center, resident lounge, sauna, business center, library room, pool, rooftop terrace, dog park, outdoor courtyards, indoor parking and spa services.

The project team included general contractor McShane Construction and architect Baranyk Associates. CIBC Bank, Inland Bank, Associated Bank, Great Southern Bank and Arbor Multifamily Lending provided financing for the project. Monthly rents start at $1,713. Residents can now receive up to two months of free rent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews