Interforum Holdings Completes 364-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Warrenville, Illinois

Arden of Warrenville rises four stories within the larger Cantera community.

WARRENVILLE, ILL. — Northfield, Ill.-based Interforum Holdings has completed development of Arden of Warrenville, a 364-unit luxury apartment complex in Warrenville, a western suburb of Chicago. The project is situated within the larger Cantera community. Units are available in one- to four-bedroom layouts ranging from 833 to 1,201 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga room, business center, resident lounge, sauna, business center, library room, pool, rooftop terrace, dog park, outdoor courtyards, indoor parking and spa services.

The project team included general contractor McShane Construction and architect Baranyk Associates. CIBC Bank, Inland Bank, Associated Bank, Great Southern Bank and Arbor Multifamily Lending provided financing for the project. Monthly rents start at $1,713. Residents can now receive up to two months of free rent.