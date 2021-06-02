REBusinessOnline

Interior Logic Group Signs 17,681 SF Office Lease in Frisco, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Interior Logic Group, a provider of interior design and finish solutions for the building industry, has signed a 17,681-square-foot office lease at The Offices Three at Frisco Station, a 210,000-square-foot speculative office building located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The newly built property is the third of five office buildings within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development. Amenities include a fitness center, conference center and upgraded tenant lounge.

