LAS VEGAS — Intermountain Lock & Security Supply Co. has purchased an industrial facility, located at 3670 W. Oquendo Road in Las Vegas, for $7.9 million as part of a 1031 exchange. The company will use the 28,420-square-foot property to expand its operations in the region. Jeremy Green and Mike Catt of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal. The name of the seller was not released.