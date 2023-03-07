REBusinessOnline

International Aviation Firm Signs 23,040 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

DALLAS — An undisclosed, international aviation firm has signed a 23,040-square-foot industrial lease at PROTO Park, a 250,000-square-foot industrial facility in the Brookhollow neighborhood of Dallas. Sarah Ozanne and Lena Pierce of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between Dallas-based M2G Ventures and Austin-based Pennybacker Capital, in the lease negotiations. Ryan Buchanan of CBRE represented the tenant. PROTO Park is now 90 percent leased.





