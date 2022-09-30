International Contractors Inks 17,700 SF Office Lease in Oak Brook, Illinois

The construction management firm will occupy space at 1 Mid America Plaza.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — International Contractors Inc. has signed a 17,700-square-foot office lease at 1 Mid America Plaza in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. The tenant is a 40-year-old construction management firm. Daniel Cawley and Brayden Schiff of Cawley Chicago represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Josh Feldman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Crowe LLC.