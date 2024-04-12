Friday, April 12, 2024
International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills, Ariz., will feature a 27.5-acre PlaneWave telescope, a 65-seat planetarium and a 150-guest multipurpose auditorium. (Rendering courtesy of International Dark Sky Discovery Center)
International Dark Sky Discovery Center Breaks Ground on $25M Observatory in Fountain Hills, Arizona

by Amy Works

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZ. — International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) has broken ground on its new observatory in Fountain Hills, approximately 30 miles northeast of Phoenix. SWABACK Architects + Planners designed the $25 million project, which McCarthy Building Cos. is constructing.

The 23,000-square-foot facility will encompass a 27.5-inch PlaneWave telescope housed within a 20.5-foot domed observatory, and a 65-seat planetarium. The center will also offer a 150-capacity multipurpose auditorium and a “Night Sky Experience” exhibit space equipped with interactive educational and historical components.

IDSDC will offer activities, educational opportunities and events for all ages, primarily serving the K-12 communities in Arizona. With the first research-grade telescope in the greater Phoenix area, the IDSDC will allow Valley residents to view parts of the sky that have become hidden due to growing light pollution.

