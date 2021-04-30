International Data Group Opens 125,000 SF Office Headquarters in Needham, Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, MASS. — International Data Group (IDG), a market research and data analytics firm, has opened a new, 125,000-square-foot office headquarters in the western Boston suburb of Needham. The company will consolidate its three main business units — IDC, IDG Communications and primary corporate entity IDG — under one roof. Dyer Brown, an architecture and interior design firm with offices in Boston and Atlanta, designed the facility, which can accommodate about 500 employees.
