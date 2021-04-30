REBusinessOnline

International Data Group Opens 125,000 SF Office Headquarters in Needham, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

NEEDHAM, MASS. — International Data Group (IDG), a market research and data analytics firm, has opened a new, 125,000-square-foot office headquarters in the western Boston suburb of Needham. The company will consolidate its three main business units — IDC, IDG Communications and primary corporate entity IDG — under one roof. Dyer Brown, an architecture and interior design firm with offices in Boston and Atlanta, designed the facility, which can accommodate about 500 employees.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews