International Management Co. to Develop Publix-Anchored Center in Jacksonville’s Northside District

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — International Management Co. LLC will develop Northpoint Village Shopping Center, a planned 88,000-square-foot shopping center in Jacksonville’s Northside submarket. A 48,387-square-foot Publix will anchor the property, which will be built in phases. Phase I will comprise the Publix and 16,600 square feet of inline space adjacent to the grocer, as well as five outparcels. Completion of Phase I is slated for summer 2022. Depending on demand, Phase II may be developed in conjunction with Phase I or at a future date with entitlements to develop up to 64,000 square feet of retail, medical and/or office uses. At completion, Northpoint Village will consist of approximately 142,000 square feet spanning 27 acres. The property is situated at the intersection of New Berlin and Yellow Bluff roads, 15 miles north of downtown Jacksonville.

