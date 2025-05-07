Wednesday, May 7, 2025
DevelopmentIndustrialIowaMidwest

International Paper to Build $260M Corrugated Box Plant in Waterloo, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

WATERLOO, IOWA — International Paper (IP) is building a new corrugated box plant in Waterloo that will replace its existing facility in the city. The project represents a $260 million investment and is expected to create more than 85 additional jobs for a total of 210 employees. According to the City of Waterloo, the project marks the largest box plant in the U.S. Construction is slated to begin this spring. Operations at the plant are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. Approximately 130 full-time jobs will be created during construction. IP is currently under contract with the city for the purchase of the land.

