International Pizza Hut Franchisee Holders Association to Relocate Headquarters in Wichita

WICHITA, KAN. — The International Pizza Hut Franchisee Holders Association (IPHFHA) is relocating its headquarters to The Offices at Cranbrook in Wichita. The move is expected to occur in May. IPHFHA has been a part of Wichita and Pizza Hut’s history since 1968, supporting over 5,300 restaurants across the franchise system. The new headquarters will support future workforce expansion and the association’s Pizza Hut Foundation, which launched in 2022 to support scholarship, mentorship and literacy initiatives. Wichita-based developer Occidental Management owns The Offices at Cranbrook. Chad Stafford represented the landlord on an internal basis, while Whitney Vliet Ward and Ben Suellentrop of J.P. Weigand & Sons Inc. represented the tenant. IPHFHA operates as a trade association and is comprised of private owners of Pizza Hut franchises.