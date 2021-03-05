Interra Arranges $4.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Westmont, Illinois

Warwick Apartments includes 32 units, 28 of which have been renovated.

WESTMONT, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the $4.5 million sale of Warwick Apartments in Westmont, a western suburb of Chicago. The 32-unit multifamily property is located at 312-316 N. Warwick Ave. The seller, Chicago-based 29th Street Capital, made significant capital improvements to the property in 2018. It was originally built in 1973 and was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Brian DiBasilio and Craig Martin of Interra represented the seller. The buyer was not disclosed.