Interra Capital Acquires 600,000 SF Historic Esperson Complex in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Interra Capital Group has acquired the 600,000-square-foot historic Esperson complex in downtown Houston. Comprising two structures that are known as the Niels and Mellie Esperson Buildings, the complex was originally constructed in the early 20th century and is home to a mix of commercial users. Cameron Management manages the property, which Interra acquired by foreclosure through a note purchased from MetLife Investment Management earlier this year. Details on Interra’s plan to revitalize the property were not disclosed.