Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsOfficeRetailTexas

Interra Capital Acquires 600,000 SF Historic Esperson Complex in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Interra Capital Group has acquired the 600,000-square-foot historic Esperson complex in downtown Houston. Comprising two structures that are known as the Niels and Mellie Esperson Buildings, the complex was originally constructed in the early 20th century and is home to a mix of commercial users. Cameron Management manages the property, which Interra acquired by foreclosure through a note purchased from MetLife Investment Management earlier this year. Details on Interra’s plan to revitalize the property were not disclosed.

You may also like

DICK’s Sporting Goods to Open 800,000 SF Distribution...

TCC, South Atlantic Underway on 752,134 SF Industrial...

BH Properties Buys 203,499 SF Industrial Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 9,291 SF...

Colliers Brokers $68.5M Sale of Lee Vista Promenade...

Capital Properties Receives $19M Loan for Refinancing of...

State of Florida Acquires 423,000 SF Warehouse in...

Finmarc Management Purchases Northern Virginia Office Portfolio for...

SJC Ventures Completes Phase II of West Ashley...