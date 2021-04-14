REBusinessOnline

Interra Negotiates $5.7M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Originally constructed in 1916, the property is located at 700 W. Grace St.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the sale of a 16-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood for $5.7 million. Originally constructed in 1916, the property is located at 700 W. Grace St. Units range in size from 850 to 1,500 square feet. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Joe Smazal of Interra represented both the East Coast-based seller and the private local buyer.

