Interra Realty Arranges $10.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Evanston, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Originally constructed in 1918, the property at 612 Sheridan Road was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

EVANSTON, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a 43-unit apartment building in Evanston for $10.3 million. Originally constructed in 1918, the property at 612 Sheridan Road was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. There are 21 one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units and nine three-bedroom units. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, a local real estate investor. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the seller, a private family group that had owned the property for more than 80 years.

