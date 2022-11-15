Interra Realty Arranges $10.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Evanston, Illinois

Originally constructed in 1918, the property at 612 Sheridan Road was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

EVANSTON, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a 43-unit apartment building in Evanston for $10.3 million. Originally constructed in 1918, the property at 612 Sheridan Road was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. There are 21 one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units and nine three-bedroom units. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, a local real estate investor. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the seller, a private family group that had owned the property for more than 80 years.