Interra Realty Arranges $10.7M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the $10.7 million sale of a 22-unit apartment building located at 811 W. Lill Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The vintage asset features four one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom units. Floor plans average 1,078 square feet. Constructed in 1901, the property has been recently updated with new finishes as well as in-unit laundry and individual HVAC. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, a Chicago-based private investor. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the seller, a local private investor and developer.