Thursday, July 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 22-unit property was built in 1901.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Arranges $10.7M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the $10.7 million sale of a 22-unit apartment building located at 811 W. Lill Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The vintage asset features four one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom units. Floor plans average 1,078 square feet. Constructed in 1901, the property has been recently updated with new finishes as well as in-unit laundry and individual HVAC. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, a Chicago-based private investor. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the seller, a local private investor and developer.

You may also like

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 67,146 SF Retail Center...

SweatHouz Signs Retail Leases to Open Two New...

Multifamily, Seniors Housing Sectors Remain Positive Real Estate...

Phoenix Investors Buys 1.5 MSF Industrial Park in...

ZOM Living, CP Capital Complete 359-Unit Multifamily Project...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 312-Unit Belmond Apartments in...

M&T Realty Capital Provides $50M Agency Loan for...

Goldstein Group Negotiates $24M Sale of Central New...

Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $16M Sale of Queens...