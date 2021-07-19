Interra Realty Arranges $11.4M Sale of Seven-Building Multifamily Community in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The 39-unit property was built in 2013.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a seven-building, 39-unit multifamily rental community in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood for $11.4 million. The sales price equates to $293,590 per unit. Located on West Montrose Avenue, the property was built in 2013. The community features 26 two-bedroom units and 13 three-bedroom duplexes. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the seller, a private East Coast-based investor, as well as the buyer, Chicago-based HP Ventures Group.