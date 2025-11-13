Thursday, November 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Harlem Towers will be rebranded as The American Elm.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Arranges $12.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ELMWOOD PARK, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the $12.2 million sale of Harlem Towers, a two-tower multifamily property with 83 units in the Chicago suburb of Elmwood Park. Patrick Kennelly, Paul Waterloo and Nathan Zito of Interra represented the buyer, Pabcor Management, and the seller, Neder Capital Services. Yaryna Makarchuk served as the seller’s representative throughout the transaction.

Located at 2300-2310 N. Harlem Ave., the property includes 27 one-bedroom units, 55 two-bedroom residences and one three-bedroom apartment. In addition to some unit renovations, recent capital improvements include upgraded elevators, common area refurbishments and new fire alarm and elevator monitoring systems. The asset was built in 1975 and features two eight-story towers.

Harlem Towers will be rebranded as The American Elm after the elm trees that inspired Elmwood Park’s name.

You may also like

Baker Katz Buys 108,016 SF Lakewood Forest Shopping...

Brennan Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in South...

CCI to Develop 236-Unit Senior Living Community in...

Northmarq Brokers $32M Sale of Ventura Villas Multifamily...

Simone Charitable Foundation Buys 60,500 SF Frito-Lay Regional...

Vesper Holdings Acquires 522-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Stonemont Financial Group Secures 450,112 SF Lease at...

Brisky Net Lease Brokers Sale of 199,919 SF...

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $1.9M Sale of Retail Center...