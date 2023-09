CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a seven-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood for $2.2 million. The property, located at 1338 N. LaSalle St., was originally built in the 1880s and recently rehabilitated. Harrison Pinkus of Interra represented the undisclosed seller. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the private buyer, who assumed the debt from the seller.