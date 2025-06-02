Interra Realty Arranges $2.6M Sale of Multifamily Property in Cicero, Illinois

CICERO, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the $2.6 million sale of a 24-unit property in the Chicago suburb of Cicero. Constructed in 1918, the asset features 22 two-bedroom apartment units and two retail spaces. Of the total apartment units, 14 are duplexes. Michael Duckler, Patrick Kennelly, Paul Waterloo and Nathan Zito of Interra represented the confidential buyer and seller. The transaction marks Cicero’s largest so far in 2025 by total dollar amount and unit count, according to data from CoStar.