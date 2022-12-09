REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Arranges $2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Melrose Park, Illinois

Built in 1970, the property comprises 29 units.

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — Interra Realty has negotiated the sale of a 29-unit multifamily property located at 1123 N. 33rd Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Melrose Park for $2 million. Built in 1970, the building comprises three studio, 22 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the buyer, a local private investor completing a 1031 exchange. The buyer plans to make improvements to apartments as needed and address deferred maintenance. The seller was undisclosed.

