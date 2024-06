OAK LAWN, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the $3.1 million sale of a multifamily portfolio in Oak Lawn, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Each of the three buildings on Mansfield Avenue houses eight units. At the time of sale, the buildings were 96 percent occupied. Michael Duckler of Interra represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors. The seller replaced water tanks, added new windows, repaired roofs and completed painting and carpeting.