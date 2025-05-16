Interra Realty Arranges $3.4M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the $3.4 million sale of a 34-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood. Located at 4901 N. Christiana Ave. and built in 1928, the property includes 33 studios and one one-bedroom unit. The building was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale and recently received capital improvements to 23 units. Patrick Kennelly of Interra represented the local buyer, 606 Realty. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the seller, an entity led by Mike Root of Chicago-based Root Realty.