Interra Realty Arranges $3.7M Sale of Firestone-Occupied Property in Skokie, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The auto care center is located at 8801 Skokie Blvd.

SKOKIE, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the $3.7 million sale of a property occupied by Firestone Complete Auto Care in Skokie, about 15 miles north of Chicago. The property is located at 8801 Skokie Blvd. Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the private local buyer, which will assume an existing lease that has seven years remaining. Colin O’Malley of Interra represented the seller, a family trust that has owned the asset for more than 50 years. Built in 1950, the property features nine bays, 18 drive-in doors and a parking lot.

