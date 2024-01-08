Interra Realty Arranges $4.6M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Wicker Park

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a 10-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood for $4.6 million. According to CoStar data, the sales price marks one of the highest ever in the submarket. Located at 1220 N. Bosworth Ave., the property consists of four one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units and two four-bedroom residences. Amenities include bike storage, a fitness center and rooftop deck. Constructed in 2020, the building was fully occupied at the time of sale. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, a real estate operator for whom he brokered the original acquisition in 2021. Feldman also sourced and represented the buyer, a Chicago-based investment group that assumed the existing loan as part of the deal.