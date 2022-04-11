Interra Realty Arranges $44.2M Sale of Apartment Complex in Winfield, Illinois

Winfield Station includes 162 units.

WINFIELD, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the $44.2 million sale of Winfield Station in Winfield, about 35 miles west of Chicago. The newly built, transit-oriented apartment complex features 162 units and is situated near the Winfield Metra station. The property was 82 percent occupied at the time of sale. Amenities include a resident lounge, business center, fitness center and outdoor pool. Jon Morgan, David Goss and Joe Smazal of Interra represented the seller, an affiliate of Chicago-based Synergy Construction Group, which completed construction of the property in August 2021. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra procured and represented the buyer, Mango Shadow LLC.