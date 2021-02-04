REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Arranges $5.2M Sale of Multifamily Building in Evanston, Illinois

The 27-unit multifamily building was originally constructed in 1913 and renovated in the 2000s.

EVANSTON, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of 908 Main St. in Evanston for $5.2 million. The 27-unit multifamily building was originally constructed in 1913 and renovated in the 2000s. It features 15 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units. The building was fully occupied at the time of sale. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, Robinson Rental, an Evanston-based company that has owned the property since the 1980s. Feldman also represented the international buyer.

