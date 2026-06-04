Thursday, June 4, 2026
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The property, completed in 2023, features eight residential units and one commercial space.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Arranges $5M Sale of Multifamily Building in Chicago’s Bucktown

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of 2105 W. Caton St. in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood for nearly $5 million. Completed in 2023, the boutique property features six two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom penthouse duplexes with private rooftop decks. The property also includes eight covered garage parking spaces and one street-level commercial space that is currently leased to a Pilates studio. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, a local private investor that also assumed the loan. Feldman also represented the seller, a developer he had worked with on the original 2018 land acquisition. The asset was fully occupied at the time of sale.

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