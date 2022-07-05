REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Arranges $6.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The two-building property totals 42 units.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a pair of adjacent multifamily buildings totaling 42 units in Chicago’s Budlong Woods neighborhood for $6.7 million. All the units feature two bedrooms and one bath. Craig Martin of Interra represented the seller, Chicago-based Realty Resources, and the buyer, Chicago-based The Manderly Group. The new owner plans to upgrade units with new kitchens and baths to bring rents in line with the market.

