Interra Realty Arranges $6.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago
CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a pair of adjacent multifamily buildings totaling 42 units in Chicago’s Budlong Woods neighborhood for $6.7 million. All the units feature two bedrooms and one bath. Craig Martin of Interra represented the seller, Chicago-based Realty Resources, and the buyer, Chicago-based The Manderly Group. The new owner plans to upgrade units with new kitchens and baths to bring rents in line with the market.
