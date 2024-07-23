Interra Realty Arranges $8.2M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Uptown Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the $8.2 million sale of The Synagogue, a 40-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. Constructed in 1922, the building at 5029 N. Kenmore Ave. is an adaptive reuse of a former temple that was reopened as apartments in 2019. Previously home of Agudas Achim North Shore Congregation, the synagogue closed in 2008 and was put on the market by its board in 2012 after the facilities had fallen into disrepair. Cedar Street purchased the property in 2016 and subsequently converted it into apartments, retaining the temple’s historic exterior as well as several original interior features. The building features eight studios and 32 one-bedroom units, which were almost fully occupied at the time of sale. Jon Morgan and Michael Duckler of Interra represented Cedar Street in the sale as well as the buyer, a local investor.