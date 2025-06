CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a 102-unit, five-building multifamily portfolio in Champaign for $5.9 million. Constructed in 1970, the apartment properties are located on West Francis Drive and North McKinley Avenue. There is also one single-family house included in the portfolio. The assets are located three miles from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Michael Duckler of Interra represented the confidential buyer in the off-market transaction.