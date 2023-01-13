Interra Realty Arranges Sale of 130-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The multifamily portfolio includes three buildings located at 5501 S. Everett Ave. (pictured above), as well as 5454 S. Everett Ave. and 5527 S. Everett Ave. in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO ­— Chicago-based commercial real estate investment services firm Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a three-building, 130-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The properties included in the portfolio are located at 5454 S. Everett Ave., 5501 S. Everett Ave. and 5527 S. Everett Ave. The portfolio sold for an undisclosed price.

The three buildings comprise 52 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units and 18 retail spaces. The rental units were approximately 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. All three properties are served by the Metra Electric and South Shore lines, as well as multiple Chicago Transit Authority bus routes.

Interra’s senior managing partner, Joe Smazal, represented the seller, an affiliate of the Chicago-based Tricap Residential Group. The brokerage firm’s managing partner, Patrick Kennelly, and director, Paul Waterloo, represented the undisclosed, private West Coast-based buyer.