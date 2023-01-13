REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Arranges Sale of 130-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The multifamily portfolio includes three buildings located at 5501 S. Everett Ave. (pictured above), as well as 5454 S. Everett Ave. and 5527 S. Everett Ave. in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO ­— Chicago-based commercial real estate investment services firm Interra Realty has arranged the sale of a three-building, 130-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The properties included in the portfolio are located at 5454 S. Everett Ave., 5501 S. Everett Ave. and 5527 S. Everett Ave. The portfolio sold for an undisclosed price.

The three buildings comprise 52 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units and 18 retail spaces. The rental units were approximately 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. All three properties are served by the Metra Electric and South Shore lines, as well as multiple Chicago Transit Authority bus routes.

Interra’s senior managing partner, Joe Smazal, represented the seller, an affiliate of the Chicago-based Tricap Residential Group. The brokerage firm’s managing partner, Patrick Kennelly, and director, Paul Waterloo, represented the undisclosed, private West Coast-based buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  