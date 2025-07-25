Interra Realty Arranges Sales of Three Chicago Multifamily Properties Totaling $12.4M

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sales of three multifamily buildings on the North Side of Chicago for a combined $12.4 million. The properties included 931 W. Leland Ave., a 22-unit building in Uptown that sold for $5 million; 1909-13 W. Larchmont Ave., a 16-unit building in North Center that sold for $3.6 million; and 7240 W. Devon Ave., a 13-unit asset in Edison Park that traded hands for $3.8 million. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer and seller of the Leland property. For the Larchmont deal, Smazal represented the seller and Interra’s Joe Braun represented the buyer. Smazal and colleague Colin O’Malley represented the buyer and seller of the Devon property.

Sold in an off-market deal, 931 W. Leland features 17 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units, all of which were recently remodeled. The Larchmont property includes 16 one-bedroom units and sold at more than 97 percent of the list price. Capital improvements were recently made to upgrade the building systems and envelope. The Devon building includes four one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments as well as three ground-floor retail units that are fully leased to a Dunkin’ location, private offices for the franchisee and a residential real estate firm.