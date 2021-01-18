Interra Realty Arranges Sales of Two Chicago-Area Multifamily Buildings for $14.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is Vine Place Apartments, which was completed in summer 2020.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sales of two Chicago-area multifamily buildings for a total of $14.1 million. Craig Martin and Brian DiBasilio of Interra represented the buyers and sellers in both transactions. The duo arranged the $9 million sale of Vine Place Apartments in Park Ridge. The newly constructed property, located at 400 Talcott Road, features 22 units and one commercial space that is leased to STEM Studio, a daycare and preschool. Vine Place LLC sold the asset to DAG Vine Place LLC, which completed a 1031 exchange. Vine Place Apartments was 82 percent leased at the time of sale.

In the second transaction, the Wrightwood Lamon Building sold for $5.1 million. Located at 4848 W. Wrightwood Ave. in Chicago, the property consists of 44 units. It was originally built in 1926. The buyer, an affiliate of Chicago Metropolitan Housing Development Corp., plans to renovate the building, which was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. John Scorte was the seller.