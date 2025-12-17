Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Interra Realty Arranges Sales of Two Chicago Multifamily Properties Totaling $6.5M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sales of two vintage multifamily properties in Chicago. An eight-unit building at 10-12 W. Chestnut St. in the Gold Coast neighborhood sold for $3.4 million, and a two-building, 12-unit property at 1754-1756 W. 21st Place in the Pilsen neighborhood traded for $3.1 million. Jeremy Morton of Interra represented the confidential buyer of the Gold Coast building, while Steven Rapoport of Chicago Real Estate Resources Inc. represented the unnamed seller. Morton and colleague Harrison Pinkus brokered the Pilsen deal on behalf of the private seller, with Denise Reynes of HomeSmart Connect LLC representing the confidential buyer. All buildings were fully occupied at the time of sale and were constructed in the late 1800s.

