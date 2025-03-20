Interra Realty Arranges Two Multifamily Sales in Suburban Chicago Totaling 53 Units

DOLTON AND OAK LAWN, ILL. — Interra Realty has arranged two multifamily sales in suburban Chicago totaling 53 units. A three-building, 41-unit portfolio in Dolton sold for $3.2 million, while a 12-unit building in Oak Lawn transacted for $1.8 million. Michael Duckler of Interra represented the confidential buyers and sellers in both deals.

The Dolton portfolio was nearly fully leased at the time of sale. Half of the units have recently undergone full or partial renovations, including new laminate flooring and updated kitchens. The Oak Lawn asset was fully leased at the time of sale. The price represented one of the highest price-per-unit sales in Oak Lawn in the last decade, according to CoStar data.