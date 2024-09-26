Interra Realty Arranges Two Multifamily Sales on Chicago’s North Side Totaling $7.3M

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sales of two multifamily properties in Chicago for a total of $7.3 million. A 10-unit building at 4540 N. Ravenswood Ave. in the Ravenswood neighborhood sold for $4.2 million. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, a local private investor, and the seller, Vassil Bayraktarov, whom Feldman represented on the original acquisition in 2021. The property was built in 2019.

In the second transaction, a 16-unit asset at 5408-5414 N. Campbell Ave. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood sold for $3.1 million. Feldman procured the local private buyer and represented the confidential seller. All of the units received renovations in 2009. The buyer plans to make cosmetic upgrades to increase the rent roll. The property sold for 99 percent of the list price.