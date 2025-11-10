Interra Realty Arranges Two Multifamily Sales Totaling $10.6M in Chicago

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sales of two Chicago apartment buildings. A 14-unit property constructed in 2023 at 5069 N. Northwest Highway in the Jefferson Park neighborhood sold for $5.7 million, while an eight-unit building completed in 2020 at 2034 N. Avondale Ave. in the Bucktown neighborhood traded for $4.9 million. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, a private local developer, in both transactions. Michael Duckler of Interra represented the confidential buyer of 5069 N. Northwest Highway. The private buyer of 2034 N. Avondale Ave. acquired the property as part of a 1031 exchange and assumed the seller’s debt on the asset. Both properties were fully occupied at the time of sale.