Monday, November 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is 2034 N. Avondale Ave., an eight-unit property in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Arranges Two Multifamily Sales Totaling $10.6M in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has arranged the sales of two Chicago apartment buildings. A 14-unit property constructed in 2023 at 5069 N. Northwest Highway in the Jefferson Park neighborhood sold for $5.7 million, while an eight-unit building completed in 2020 at 2034 N. Avondale Ave. in the Bucktown neighborhood traded for $4.9 million. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, a private local developer, in both transactions. Michael Duckler of Interra represented the confidential buyer of 5069 N. Northwest Highway. The private buyer of 2034 N. Avondale Ave. acquired the property as part of a 1031 exchange and assumed the seller’s debt on the asset. Both properties were fully occupied at the time of sale.

You may also like

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 42,780 SF...

BioLabs Signs 16,000 SF Lease at Two Discovery...

Outrigger, Longpoint Sell 304,576 SF Industrial Building in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 86,904 SF...

Summit Properties Buys 500,000 SF Office Building in...

Milhaus, BAM Capital Complete 272-Unit Apartment Complex Near...

JLL Arranges $28M Sale of Brooklyn Commercial Property...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 63,392 SF Shopping Center...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $142M Sale of Eastport...