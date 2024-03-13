Interra Realty Brokers $1.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lawndale Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 13-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood for $1.3 million. Built in 1923, the property at 1858 S. Springfield Ave. was completely renovated in 2022 with new roofing, porches and windows. There are nine two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom residences, which were also upgraded but had not yet been leased. An empty side lot will be used for onsite parking. Lucas Fryman of Interra represented the buyer, a local owner who has a portfolio of multifamily properties in the immediate area. Ted Stratman of Interra represented the seller, Brilliant Future LLC. The asset sold for 96 percent of the list price.