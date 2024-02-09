Interra Realty Brokers $1.4M Sale of Apartment Building in Suburban Chicago

OAK PARK, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the $1.4 million sale of a 19-unit apartment building in the western Chicago suburb of Oak Park. The four-story property on North Austin Boulevard comprises 15 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom residences. Originally built in 1940, the asset has been partially updated. A recent fire impacted six units, which the new owner plans to fully gut and upgrade. The property was 85 percent occupied at the time of sale. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the undisclosed buyer and seller.