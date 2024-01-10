Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Interra Realty Brokers $10.4M Sale of Apartment Building in Berwyn, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BERWYN, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the $10.4 million sale of reVerb Century Station in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn. The 52-unit apartment building features 10,662 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The sales price represents a record price for multifamily or mixed-use properties in Berwyn, according to CoStar. Constructed in 2010 and located at 3200 S. Oak Park Ave., the property features four ground-floor retail suites, 12 one-bedroom apartments and 40 two-bedroom units. Joe Smazal, Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the undisclosed seller. The team also represented the buyer, an investment group that assumed the loan from the seller. The buyer plans to renovate common areas and add a package system for residents.

