The property at 2053 N. Milwaukee Ave. houses a vacant retail building.
Interra Realty Brokers $10.5M Sale of Redevelopment Site in Chicago’s Logan Square

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $10.5 million sale of a 2.3-acre retail redevelopment site in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood. The property is located at 2053 N. Milwaukee Ave. near the intersection of Milwaukee, Western and Armitage avenues. The site currently houses a vacant 25,473-square-foot retail building, formerly a CVS store, and approximately 125 parking spaces. Colin O’Malley of Interra represented the seller, a local real estate owner and investor. The undisclosed buyer is hoping to redevelop the site under the existing zoning, according to Interra.

