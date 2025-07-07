Interra Realty Brokers $10.8M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio on Chicago’s North Side

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $10.8 million sale of a seven-building multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood. The garden-style properties feature 94 units. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the confidential local buyer as well as the seller, a West Coast-based private investor. As part of the transaction, the buyer assumed the CMBS loan from the seller. Situated on North California Avenue and built in 1961, the properties include 38 studios, 53 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom floor plans. The buildings present a value-add opportunity through modernization of units and operational enhancements, according to Interra.