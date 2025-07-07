Monday, July 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The seven buildings in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood total 94 units.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers $10.8M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio on Chicago’s North Side

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $10.8 million sale of a seven-building multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood. The garden-style properties feature 94 units. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the confidential local buyer as well as the seller, a West Coast-based private investor. As part of the transaction, the buyer assumed the CMBS loan from the seller. Situated on North California Avenue and built in 1961, the properties include 38 studios, 53 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom floor plans. The buildings present a value-add opportunity through modernization of units and operational enhancements, according to Interra.

You may also like

Midloch, Hempel Acquire 118-Unit Apartment Building in Milwaukee’s...

Forman Capital Provides $6.8M Acquisition Loan for Distressed...

Marcus Partners Acquires 100,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Crunch Fitness Opens 60,000 SF Facility in Des...

Friedman Real Estate Arranges $2.6M Sale of Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 775,013 SF...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 252-Unit Green Arbor Apartments...

Apricus, ABR Capital Buy 11.3-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Distribution Center...