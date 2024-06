CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 48-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood for $11.2 million. Located at 452 W. Oakdale Ave. and constructed in 1971, the property includes 16 studios and 32 one-bedroom units. All apartments were occupied at the time of sale. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer, Beal Properties, and the seller, a local investment group led by Cagan Management.