Interra Realty Brokers $11M Sale of Multifamily Property in Waukegan, Illinois

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the $11 million sale of Westwood Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan. The 132-unit multifamily property is spread across 11 buildings and is located on Westwood Drive. Originally constructed in 1970, the community was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Patrick Kennelly, Paul Waterloo and Nathan Zito of Interra represented the local private buyer, which plans to make improvements to the building exteriors, common areas and unit interiors. The team also represented the seller, a local investment group. The transaction marked the largest by dollar amount in Waukegan in the past four years, according to CoStar.