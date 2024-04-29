Interra Realty Brokers $12.7M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of an apartment building located at 2827-2847 N. Clybourn Ave. in Chicago’s West Lakeview neighborhood for $12.7 million. The property features 30 apartment units and six commercial spaces. The residential portion was more than 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The building features a heated indoor parking garage for 34 vehicles and an additional 12 exterior spaces for the commercial units. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, a private local investor. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the buyer, also a local investor. The buyer assumed the asset’s existing mortgage, which carries a 3 percent interest rate.